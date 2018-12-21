Impact’s TV Deal With Pursuit Not Exclusive, Details Behind Move

– PWInsider has new details about Impact Wrestling’s move from Pop TV to Pursuit Channel that was announced on Friday. The site reports that the new television deal is not exclusive, and that part of the reason for the move is as a stopgap measure where Impact doesn’t have to worry about finding a home right away as they seek a larger deal.

According to the outlet, those in charge at Impact wanted to move off Pop TV because there was concern that as Pop continues to shift its brand, Impact would become more and more of a sore thumb sticking out for the network. As such, it was felt that moving out and maintaining a good relationship was the smarter move.

The new deal is fully expected to see the viewership shrink and there are some who aren’t happy about that. Anthem is a partial owner in Pursuit, and there has been some interest from the channel in carrying other Impact Wrestling programming such as Xplosion or a “Best Of” series. The move also gives them more flexibility and leeway for possible moves to other timeslots. Pursuit’s officials are said to be “happy to have Impact.”

It is expected that Impact will Fridays at 10 PM on The Fight Network in Canada, so that the shows can air at the same time.