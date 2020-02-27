wrestling / News

Imperium Ambush Finn Balor On NXT (Video)

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

It looks like WALTER has targeted Finn Balor, as Imperium took Balor out on this week’s NXT. As you can see in the below video, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner came out to interrupt a promo by Balor. The two said that WALTER sent his regards and then attacked, eventually beating him down and leaving him on the steps.

Balor is set for next month’s NXT UK tapings on March 6 and March 7th.

