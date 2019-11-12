wrestling / News

Imperium Appear on Raw, Compete in Eight-Man Tag Match (Pics, Video)

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Imperium Raw

– Imperium made their presence known on Monday night’s episode of Raw, ending up in an eight-man tag team match. Tonight’s episode saw Imperium come out after Seth Rollins laid out an open challenge, which WALTER accepted. The two faced off in a singles bout until Imperium attacked for a Rollins DQ victory. After Kevin Owens and Street Profits came out to make the save, it became an eight-man tag match that Raw won.

You can see pics and video of the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Imperium, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading