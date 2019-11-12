wrestling / News
Imperium Appear on Raw, Compete in Eight-Man Tag Match (Pics, Video)
– Imperium made their presence known on Monday night’s episode of Raw, ending up in an eight-man tag team match. Tonight’s episode saw Imperium come out after Seth Rollins laid out an open challenge, which WALTER accepted. The two faced off in a singles bout until Imperium attacked for a Rollins DQ victory. After Kevin Owens and Street Profits came out to make the save, it became an eight-man tag match that Raw won.
You can see pics and video of the match below:
Looking for the United Kingdom's best, @WWERollins?
Well, here he is: the @WWEUK Champion @WalterAUT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/B5JoIhMI6w
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2019
Not tonight, @WWERollins.#RAW @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner @TheWWEWolfe pic.twitter.com/OrhD4zDDOa
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2019
CONSIDER THESE ODDS EVENED.@FightOwensFight @AngeloDawkinsWWE & @MontezFordWWE have joined the fight against #Imperium! #RAW pic.twitter.com/oQ38b1xfBg
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2019
THIS IS HOW YOU CELEBRATE A WIN.@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @FightOwensFight & @WWERollins conquer #Imperium on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/74xtKfuvMG
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Says He’ll Go Back To Saudi Arabia Because He Makes A Lot Of Money
- Booker T Weighs In on Sammy Guevara/Eddie Guerrero Comparison
- Jim Crockett Recalls Ted Turner Being Upset With Clash of the Champions Running Opposite WrestleMania
- Tony Khan Claims He Isn’t Aware of the AEW Production Truck Viewing USA Network, Doesn’t Know What Truck Is Watching