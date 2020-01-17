Imperium Says 2020 Will Be Their Year

– Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel did an interview with York Press about NXT UK and more.

Barthel on what to expect from NXT UK: “Like always you can expect the best action from NXT UK and our biggest stars. Everybody is here. The ring general, WALTER, is going to be there, the NXT UK champion. THE NXT tag team champions Gallus are going to be there and we’ve got a bone to pick with them. 2020 is going to be the year of Imperium.

Barthel on traveling: “Travelling really is part of the job when you decide to become a wrestler. I don’t mind it at all, we’ve seen some great places all over the world. We went to Philadelphia to see the Rocky steps, which was a childhood dream of mine. I never even imagined that I’d get to see those things in person when I first started! Our job takes us to great places – I’m very grateful of that – and it doesn’t really bother us.”

Barthel on joining WWE: “I grew up with wrestling. My first memories are of watching tapes of my dad wrestling. At the time, wrestling wasn’t allowed (to be watched) for kids, so I remember being smuggled into the locker room to watch my dad’s last ever match. It was awesome and I still remember stepping into that locker room for the first time. I was five or six at the time and I was surrounded by these huge charismatic men. Since then, I was hooked and I always wanted to do what my dad used to do. A couple of years ago, I couldn’t have imagined that I’d have signed with the WWE. Now we’re here and it’s pretty surreal.”

Aichner on trash talking: “English wasn’t my best topic in school, but as soon as I came across WWE, I always wanted to know what the wrestlers were saying. I started switching to English language when I was watching the movies. The more you practise it, the better you get at it. It’s natural to me now.”