Important Note When Buying AEW All Out Tickets Today

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Chris Jericho Adam Page OWE

AEW tickets are about to go on sale (five minutes as of this writing) and AEW sent out a tweet noting that those who want to purchase should go to AEWTIX.com, as the website for the Sears Centre is already experiencing a high level of traffic.

AEW, All Out, Joseph Lee

