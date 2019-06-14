Important Note When Buying AEW All Out Tickets Today

AEW tickets are about to go on sale (five minutes as of this writing) and AEW sent out a tweet noting that those who want to purchase should go to AEWTIX.com, as the website for the Sears Centre is already experiencing a high level of traffic.

**IMPORTANT** When going to purchase tickets this morning use https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq .. @Sears_Centre website is already experiencing high traffic pic.twitter.com/tRRevBzSUM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 14, 2019