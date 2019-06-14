wrestling / News
Important Note When Buying AEW All Out Tickets Today
June 14, 2019
AEW tickets are about to go on sale (five minutes as of this writing) and AEW sent out a tweet noting that those who want to purchase should go to AEWTIX.com, as the website for the Sears Centre is already experiencing a high level of traffic.
**IMPORTANT** When going to purchase tickets this morning use https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq .. @Sears_Centre website is already experiencing high traffic pic.twitter.com/tRRevBzSUM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 14, 2019
