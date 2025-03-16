Independent Star Vince Steele Passes Away

The wrestling world has lost another talent in Vince Steele, who passed away on Sunday. PWInsider reports that Steel passed on Sunday and that details around his passing are as yet unclear. Steele was set to perform at Brii Combination Wrestling in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey as part of a four-way match against Jeff Skywalker, Max Capacity, and Benny Blanco and the site reports there was a “medical emergency” at the show. Steele was 39 years old.

Steele began his wrestling career back in 2004 and was a regular at various independent New York City area promotions like BCW and ACE in New Jersey. He also worked for CCW in Florida, VxS and more.

CCW said in a statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of “The Jurassic Juggernaut” Vince Steele. Vince’s matches in CCW are legendary. From his long-standing feud and later partnership with Cha Cha Charlie to his battles with The South American Alliance and Vinicious in the early days of Bash At The Brew. There was no one quite like Vince. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. Rest In Peace, big man. You will forever be missed.”

Several people in the wrestling world have taken to Twitter to react to the news as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Vince Steele.

https://x.com/BigRayHernandez/status/1901409872786182202

RIP Vince Steele. He was always very nice to me with every interaction we had. Prayers to his family and friends. This sucks. — D.M. Stevens (@refdmstevens) March 16, 2025

Vince Steele Gone too Soon!! Love you bro honored to have shared the ring with you 4 years ago! One of the best big men in the business with an even bigger heart all around great guy 🙏🏻 Rest Easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3O6KxmyZQN — SGT Jimmy Controversy (@JimmyControvrsy) March 16, 2025

RIP Vince Steele. It was a grateful blessing honor to be on some of the same ccw south fl shows with you back in 2019,2020 & 2021. I’m going to miss you so much. My heart is broken this can’t be real. I love you forever big brother I’ll never forget you words can’t describe how… — BiLF By Elegance🥂 (@TheBeastAnimal_) March 16, 2025

Mannnnnn we were just in a locker room laughing and having a blast with me telling you to stay off the top rope it's a rumble bro lol. My heart is completely broken💔 I'm going to miss you fam, I promise I will continue to make you proud🥹. R.I.P Vince Steele 🕊😭 — MzWhatThatLariatDo ラリアット神🇬🇧🇳🇱🇩🇪🇨🇦 (@RuthlessLaLa) March 16, 2025