Independent Star Vince Steele Passes Away

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince Steele VxS Image Credit: VxS

The wrestling world has lost another talent in Vince Steele, who passed away on Sunday. PWInsider reports that Steel passed on Sunday and that details around his passing are as yet unclear. Steele was set to perform at Brii Combination Wrestling in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey as part of a four-way match against Jeff Skywalker, Max Capacity, and Benny Blanco and the site reports there was a “medical emergency” at the show. Steele was 39 years old.

Steele began his wrestling career back in 2004 and was a regular at various independent New York City area promotions like BCW and ACE in New Jersey. He also worked for CCW in Florida, VxS and more.

CCW said in a statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of “The Jurassic Juggernaut” Vince Steele.

Vince’s matches in CCW are legendary. From his long-standing feud and later partnership with Cha Cha Charlie to his battles with The South American Alliance and Vinicious in the early days of Bash At The Brew. There was no one quite like Vince.

Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.

Rest In Peace, big man.

You will forever be missed.”

Several people in the wrestling world have taken to Twitter to react to the news as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Vince Steele.

https://x.com/BigRayHernandez/status/1901409872786182202

