Independent Talent Juan Jeremy Passes Away

Independent wrestler Charles “Juan Jeremy” Perez has passed away. PWInsider reports that Perez, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz, died on Wednesday night during a tour for Japan’s Kaiju Big Battel. Details are not yet clear on the matter; the site reports that Perez performed for Kaiji Big Battel last night and passed away shortly after the match.

Perez’ sister Ruth has set up a GoFundMe to help the family bring him back to the US for services. You can see the GoFundMe and contribute here.

In addition to his work for Kaiji Big Battel, Perez worked matches for East Coast Pro Wrestling, American Combat Wrestling, and World Wrestling Network.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Perez.