Independent Talent Ryan Wrekkless Passes Away

Ryan Wrekkless, an independent talent who previously worked for Ground Zero Wrestling, 1UP Wrestling and more has passed away. Ground Zero announced on Facebook on Saturday that the family of Wrekkless (real name Ryan Abu-Alia) informed them that he had passed.

The promotion wrote:

We received the unfortunate news today from his family that one of our former students Ryan Abu-Alia known as Ryan Wrekkless passed away this morning. He was incredibly loved by our wrestling community. Rest in Peace Brother

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Ryan Wrekkless.