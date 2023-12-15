Independent Wrestler ASF Arrested For Online Solicitation Of a Minor

Indie wrestler ASF has reportedly been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Laredo Morning Times reports that ASF, real name Luis Antonio Garcia, was arrested on December 6th and charged with the aforementioned online solicitation of a minor charge as well as displaying harmful material to a minor.

According to the arrest report, Garcia was brought in for questioning after he allegedly sent explicit photos several years ago to a fan who was then 12 that messaged him to wish him good luck at an upcoming show. He allegedly began messaging with her and then eventually sent the explicit pics according to her along with “weird messages” such as saying she was attractive. She had said she was 11 years old at the time. Authorities were tipped off by the girl’s mother. He also allegedly communicated with her via Snapchat including “weird pictures.”

When brought in for questioning in late August, Garcia asked if it was about minors trying to accuse him of things, and said the girl’s boyfriend was telling people “all this stuff” and “had it out for him.” He alleged that he didn’t have Snapchat. Garcia reportedly told authorites that he got “caught up in the moment.” When asked how many times he’d sent photos of his privates, he said “three times maybe.” When asked why he’d send the photoes, he said, “My answer is I’m not sure. I have nothing to tell you. It was a stupid mistake,'” per the affidavit.

PWInsider reports that Garcia last wrestled as ASF back in September and had made appearances for GCW in the past, though they and others stopped booking him around January 2023. Around this time, allegations of inappropriate behavior began circling within wrestling circles. He had only been working for indie promotion Lucha Maniaks as of late.

Garcia is out on bond as of now.