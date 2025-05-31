Independent Wrestler Jayden Steele Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence

Independent wrestler Jayden Steele has been arrested on charges of domestic violence. PWInsider reports that Jordan Williams, who competes as Steele on the indie scene, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping/false imprisonment, battery, and battery by strangulation.

A press release was sent out by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that reads as follows:

SRSO Rescues Victim from Prolonged Imprisonment in Navarre; Suspect Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 29th, 2025

Santa Rosa County, FL – On May 27, 2025, deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious note found inside the restroom of a local business in Navarre. The note written by the victim identified herself and indicated she was being held against her will at a nearby residence and feared for her life.

Utilizing surveillance footage, prior case records, and witness interviews deputies identified the suspect as 34-year-old Jordan Williams. Williams and the victim have a documented history with our agency of domestic violence incidents. Santa Rosa County Deputies executed a search warrant at the listed residence. Inside, deputies located an adult female, who confirmed she authored the note and detailed a prolonged period of abuse.

She detailed repeated assaults, threats involving weapons, and being held in isolation by Williams for a span of several months. Deputies observed visible injuries, and the victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and other trauma. Our Victim Advocates team also responded and assisted the victim.

Jordan Williams was arrested on the following charges:

Felony – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – DV

Felony – Kidnap-False Imprisonment – DV

Felony – Battery – DV

Misdemeanor – Battery – Touch or Strike – DV

Felony – Battery by Strangulation – DV

He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on May 28 without incident. He will appear in front of a judge today, May 29, for first appearance to determine if a bond will be set.

Sheriff Johnson shares – This case represents the strength of coordinated work by my staff and the bravery of the victim. Thanks to her courage and the deputies’ swift actions, she is now safe and receiving care.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 or contact our office at 911 or 850-983-1190. Help is available.