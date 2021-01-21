wrestling / News
Independent Wrestler Lindsay Snow Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus
In a post on Twitter, independent wrestler Lindsay Snow revealed that she will require surgery after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus.
She wrote: “Surgery set for a week from tomorrow, tore my acl and meniscus so I get to have a dead persons acl now. I’ll be part zombie upon my return… 9 months and one week. 2021 can still be my year. Wanna see what a $700 knee brace looks like?”
Snow has appeared in companies like GCW, WWN and UWN Primetime, and most recently had a match on AEW Dark on December 29, a loss to Penelope Ford.
Surgery set for a week from tomorrow, tore my acl and meniscus so I get to have a dead persons acl now. I’ll be part zombie upon my return… 9 months and one week. 2021 can still be my year 😂
Wanna see what a $700 knee brace looks like ? pic.twitter.com/bFAITFIZgo
— 🏆BLOODSPORT CHAMPION🏆Lindsay Snow (@kaijupower) January 20, 2021
