Independent Wrestler Razerwyng Says WWE Copied His Look For Axiom

Axiom had his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, and independent wrestler Razerwyng took to social media to say they copied his look. As noted on Tuesday, A-Kid made his debut under the superhero-like gimmick this week and the Northeast-based Razerwyng posted to his Twitter account to joke about the charcter being the discount version of his own, writing:

“‘Mom, can we get some Razerwyng?’

‘We have Razerwyng at home’”

He later clarified that he has no issue with A-Kid, posting:

“I harbor no ill-will toward whoever is under the mask, rest assured. If you wanna see what I’m all about, you can catch me on promotions like Dropkick Depression, Beyond Wrestling, Inter Species Wrestling, H20 Wrestling and many others!”

Razerwyng isn’t the first to take aim at the new character, as Chelsea Green stated on Twitter today that the character was “is everything @DeonnaPurrazzo pitched,” to which Purrazzo said, “It only took them 4 years to understand.”

