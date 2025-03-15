wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Reveals What AJ Styles Told Her After WWE Release

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Indi Hartwell HOG City of Dreamz Image Credit: House of Glory

Indi Hartwell recently posted a vlog in which she shared what AJ Styles texted her after her release from WWE. She was let go from the company back in November.

He wrote: “Keep battling, don’t quit. The reason for everything is always there. Don’t let this be the end of the story. If there is anything I can do to help, please let me know.

There is an Easter egg in the latest vlog from Indi Hartwell. A message that AJ Styles sent her after her release.

