Indi Hartwell Reveals What AJ Styles Told Her After WWE Release
Indi Hartwell recently posted a vlog in which she shared what AJ Styles texted her after her release from WWE. She was let go from the company back in November.
He wrote: “Keep battling, don’t quit. The reason for everything is always there. Don’t let this be the end of the story. If there is anything I can do to help, please let me know.”
