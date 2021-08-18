Indi Hartwell Compares Proposal to CM Punk & AJ Lee Angle

– As previously reported, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis got engaged on last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Hartwell was actually the one who proposed to Dexter Lumis. Later on, she made an Instagram post showing a screenshot of her TV angle compared to the one back in 2012 on Raw when AJ Lee “proposed” to CM Punk. You can see Hartwell’s Instagram post and a video of the Punk/AJ Lee/Daniel Bryan angle below: