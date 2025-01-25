Indi Hartwell Considered Retirement After WWE Release

In a post on her Youtube channel (via Fightful), Indi Hartwell said that she considered retirement after getting released from WWE back in November of last year. Hartwell is nearly to the end of her 90-day non-compete clause, which is up at the end of the month.

She said: “With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting but also scary, because I don’t know what the future holds. I have been getting a lot of tweets, comments, and people in real life asking me if I’m going to continue wrestling, and it was something that I really had to think about when I got released. But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28, I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos.“