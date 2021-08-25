Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis’ Wedding Set For September 14th WWE NXT

InDex have set a date for their wedding, with Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis revealing the date on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Hartwell and Lumis interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell, who asked them if they had decided when their wedding will take place. Lumis showed off a handdrawn wedding invitation that listed the date as September 14th.

That episode is three weeks from tonight. As of now, the wedding is the only thing announced for the show.