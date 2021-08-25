wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis’ Wedding Set For September 14th WWE NXT
InDex have set a date for their wedding, with Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis revealing the date on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Hartwell and Lumis interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell, who asked them if they had decided when their wedding will take place. Lumis showed off a handdrawn wedding invitation that listed the date as September 14th.
That episode is three weeks from tonight. As of now, the wedding is the only thing announced for the show.
🕊️🔔 𝒮𝒜𝒱𝐸 𝒯𝐻𝐸 𝒟𝒜𝒯𝐸 🔔 🕊️@indi_hartwell & @DexterLumis are getting married on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 on #WWENXT! #InDex pic.twitter.com/Y6pah7T0Kx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021
Find someone that looks at you the way Dexter looks at Indi. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/I9KaN811j6
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 25, 2021