Indi Hartwell Didn’t Feel She Belonged In Group With Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae
In an interview with NewsHub, Indi Hartwell spoke about joining The Way and how she felt she didn’t belong in a group that included Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Here are highlights:
On working with Gargano and LeRae: “It was really humbling to me that the company trusted me in that situation at this early stage of my career. Johnny and Candace are exceptional talents, and I can’t even quantify how much I am learning from them every day. And that’s not just in-ring stuff. They are both so well-rounded as performers, so my promo work has to be up to scratch to hang with them and that’s been a big focus for me. Honestly, I didn’t think I was good enough to be in a program with Johnny and Candace, but I am so happy with how the storyline is playing out and the best is yet to come for us.”
On Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn convincing her to be a pro wrestler: “That was it. I always loved pro wrestling growing up, but that moment, it turned from a dream into a passion. At age 19, I knew that nothing was going to stop me from doing it and I signed up for wrestling school the next day. It’s really cool now that five-six years later, I have the chance to very soon – hopefully – work with those two. I’m walking in their footsteps now and hopefully, I’ll walk alongside them in the future.”
On Dakota Kai: “I love Dakota so much. She is such a talent and she will be a champion in WWE.”
