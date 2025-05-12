Indi Hartwell Discusses WWE Exit That Happened Hours Before Taped Match Aired

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell has spoken out about her WWE release, which took place on October 25, 2024, during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet (per Fightful). Here are the highlights:

On her release: “I missed the call when they called me to release me, so I made the call to get fired. I had a text message, I didn’t see I had a missed call, and I had a text message saying, ‘Hey, it’s blah blah blah from [Talent Relations], can you call us back?’ I called back and I thought it was for a completely different topic. I had lost my voice as well, so when I called back, ‘Hey, sorry, I lost my voice.’ They’re like, ‘We’re calling with some unfortunate news.’ I was so confused because I wanted to say, ‘What do you mean? I’m on the show tonight. My match was taped last week. I’m on the show tonight.’ It was weird.”

On whether there was any talk of her match being removed from the show: “No, I don’t think so. It was already filmed and part of the story. It was weird. It happened a lot back in the day with 205 Live. People had filmed a match that week and then got released the day the match was going to air on 205 Live. Some people didn’t know that SmackDown was taped the week before, so they thought I got released and had to go out that night and wrestle.”