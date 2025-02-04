wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell’s First Post-WWE Match Announced
Indi Hartwell is set for her first post-WWE match. Renegades of Wrestling announced on Monday that Hartwell, who became a free agent on January 31st, will be part of their We Are Renegades in Melbourne in her home country of Australia on March 9th.
The announcement reads:
“For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9!
Tickets & limited VIP Meet & Greet passes are available now!
http://linktr.ee/ROWrestlingAU”
— Renegades of Wrestling (@ROWrestlingAU) February 3, 2025
