Indi Hartwell’s First Post-WWE Match Announced

Indi Hartwell is set for her first post-WWE match. Renegades of Wrestling announced on Monday that Hartwell, who became a free agent on January 31st, will be part of their We Are Renegades in Melbourne in her home country of Australia on March 9th.

The announcement reads:

“For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9! Tickets & limited VIP Meet & Greet passes are available now! http://linktr.ee/ROWrestlingAU”