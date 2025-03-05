– During a recent interview with MCW Pro Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell discussed what she is looking for in the next promotion she signs with. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I would say what I’m looking for is professionalism. Obviously, coming from WWE, they have the best production in the world. Being part of that looks amazing and it paints everyone in a good light as well. I look at those companies that have good production, and there are a lot out there that I have heard of. I haven’t booked any yet, so stay tuned.”

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE in November 2024. She is currently a free agent.