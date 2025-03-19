wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Set To Make Memphis Wrestling Debut This Month
Indi Hartwell will make her debut for Memphis Wrestling at the end of this month. The company announced on Wednesday that the former WWE star will appear at their March 30th taping at the Wrestlecenter in Memphis.
The full description of the TV taping is as follows:
MARCH 30 | Memphis Wrestling LIVE featuring Indi Hartwell
Former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell is coming to Memphis Wrestling! Plus, 2 of the very best Junior Heavyweights in the world collide in a WWE Official Match!
PLUS, Memphis Heritage Champion The GunShow, Women’s Champion DDT Diana Taylor, K-Toomer, WWE ID Prospect Aaron Roberts, Big John Dalton, Makkari Kandy, Xya Wolf + MORE!
MEET Indi Hartwell, Sean Legacy, Jack Cartwheel, along with the stars of Memphis Wrestling at our meet & greet! Select VIP Experience tickets and receive a commemorative lanyard!
OFFICIAL: Indi Hartwell will be in action! Sean Legacy vs Jack Cartwheel in a WWE ID Official Match, Aaron Roberts vs Jackson Drake in a WWE ID Official Match, and the debut of new Memphis Wrestling superstar!
Learn more about Memphis Wrestling at http://MemphisWrestling.TV