Indi Hartwell Says She’s Officially a Free Agent, Talks New Entrance Music

Indi Hartwell is now a free agent, and she has revealed the artist behind her new theme music. The former NXT Women’s Champion was released at the start of November and confirmed in a new vlog that she became a free agent on January 31st.

“I’m rocking this new t-shirt,” Hartwell said (per Fightful). “I had this t-shirt for sale, and this is the t-shirt I was talking about. This is for the cover art for my new entrance music. I don’t think I’ve posted this anywhere, I think I posted it maybe on my Instagram subscribers, but this photo shoot was done for the cover art for my new entrance music by the band Downstait.”

She added, “That song, I don’t have a date for the official release, but I have the song. I have the official ready song. It might be coming out on Valentine’s Day, but stay tuned.”