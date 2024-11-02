– As previously reported, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell was released by WWE earlier this week. She’s since commented on the news on her Instagram account, noting that she’s grateful she got to live out her childhood dream.

Indi Hartwell wrote, “I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years and I’m so grateful! I’m just a girl from Australia who never took naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened 🫶:”

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley also showed her support for Hartwell on Instagram, writing, “‘You know the deal, baby, love hurts’ Let’s be best friends forever. Respect 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 @indihartwell.” You can view their Instagram posts below: