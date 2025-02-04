– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell spoke about having Ghostface-themed gear made for a match in WWE NXT. At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2020, Hartwell interfered in a match and wore a Ghostface costume. She later had some Ghostface-themed gear made for a match sometime later, but she was informed by NXT officials that she couldn’t wear it for copyright reasons. She sad the following on the topic (via Fightful):

“So that Ghostface thing with Candice [LeRae], I think it happened on Halloween Havoc in 2021 or maybe 2020. Then a few years later, I had a Ladder Match at l Halloween Havoc, so I got Ghostface gear made. But then right before the match, I was told by a higher-up, very high up person who’s no longer there, I wasn’t allowed to wear the Ghostface gear because of copyright reasons. I tried to argue and say but we did it on TV a few years ago. But they said no, so then I couldn’t wear it.”

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE in early November. She became a free agent this month after her non-compete period expired.