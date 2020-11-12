wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Revealed As Garganos’ Helper on NXT
It’s official: Indi Hartwell is Ghostface, at least when it comes to NXT as she revealed herself to be the person helping Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. On tonight’s episode, Hartwell came out in the Scream costume again in order to help LeRae attack Shotzi Blackheart. After the assault, Hartwell took off the mask and revealed her identity.
Hartwell previously aligned with the couple back in October when she helped LeRae, saving her from elimination during a #1 contender’s women’s battle royal.
Mission accomplished. #WWENXT @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/ZuYYOAy2l9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
😮 😱#WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/egPWHAPTif
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
Boo.
That's not Ghostface, that's INDI HARTWELL assisting @CandiceLeRae! #WWENXT @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/nPxobN2CoG
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
