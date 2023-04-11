Indi Hartwell Says Her NXT Work Is “A Marathon And Not A Sprint”

In a recent appearance with Busted Open Radio, NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell talked about her gradual career progression and what that means to her as a performer (per Fightful). She also mentioned some goals for her future with WWE and the possibility of appearing on other brands for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from her interview below.

On the speed of her progression with NXT: “I believe in slow and steady because that’s what I’ve been through. I thought to myself, if I get it all at once, where do I go from there? I’m still pretty young in this business. I’ve been wrestling for seven years, but that’s nothing compared to some people. I’m all about the slow and steady. I know it’s a marathon and not a sprint. A lot of my coaches tell me that. I just try to keep that in mind.”

On if she’s interested in appearing on other brands eventually: “Definitely. NXT Champions have appeared on Raw and SmackDown in the past, so I’m looking forward to doing that too.”