wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Set To Compete At HOG City Of Dreamz

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indi Hartwell HOG City of Dreamz Image Credit: House of Glory

Indi Hartwell will make her debut for House of Glory later this month. The promotion announced on Thursday that Hartwell will compete at HOG City of Dreamz, which takes place on March 15th.

The match will be Hartwell’s first independent date in the US since her release from WWE.

HOG City Of Dreamz takes place in Jamaica, New York and will air live on Triller TV+.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, Indi Hartwell, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading