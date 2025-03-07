wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Set To Compete At HOG City Of Dreamz
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
Indi Hartwell will make her debut for House of Glory later this month. The promotion announced on Thursday that Hartwell will compete at HOG City of Dreamz, which takes place on March 15th.
The match will be Hartwell’s first independent date in the US since her release from WWE.
HOG City Of Dreamz takes place in Jamaica, New York and will air live on Triller TV+.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
Saturday, March 15th, one of the hottest free agent talents in women’s wrestling today, @indi_hartwell makes her HOG IN RING debut at #CityOfDreamz !!!
Tickets Available ⬇️ Watch #TrillerTVhttps://t.co/lP9MjPbtIe pic.twitter.com/qL69LQ28RZ
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) March 7, 2025
