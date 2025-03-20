– As noted, Indi Hartwell recently wrestled Mercedes Mone at HOG City of Dreamz on Saturday. Indi Hartwell released a vlog around the event, showing some behind-the-scenes footage. During the video, Indi Hartwell chatted with Mone about the first time they met (via Fightful):

Indi Hartwell on her first time meeting Mercedes Mone: “I didn’t ask you for a photo. You asked me for a photo and the photos were in your phone. We’re at the gym and I saw you. I knew the wrestlers were going to be there. I was watching you, I guess. I saw you, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to say something to her.’ Later on, I was like, ‘I’m just going to go up to her.’ I went up to you and was like, ‘I’m such a big fan.'”

On their emotional meeting: “I was shaking and tearing up. ‘You’re the reason I started wrestling.’ ‘Oh my God, thank you.’ I didn’t ask you for a photo. Later on, we were both doing something in the mirror. I saw in the mirror, you were coming up to me. ‘Oh my God. Oh my god.’ She asked if we could take a photo. You tweeted it and the rest is history. Now, we wrestled, nine years later. Just follow your dreams.”