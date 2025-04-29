Indi Hartwell Was Shocked by Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell commented on her NXT Women’s Title win at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Well, my story is that I was inspired by Bayley and Sasha Banks from their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match, and that was for the NXT Women’s Championship. They both won that title. That’s what got me into wanting to start wrestling, and it helped me finish my story. I guess it was just such a cool moment. I think it shocked everyone. It shocked me as well. So, yeah, it was just cool.”