Indi Hartwell Was Shocked by Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
April 29, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell commented on her NXT Women’s Title win at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“Well, my story is that I was inspired by Bayley and Sasha Banks from their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match, and that was for the NXT Women’s Championship. They both won that title. That’s what got me into wanting to start wrestling, and it helped me finish my story. I guess it was just such a cool moment. I think it shocked everyone. It shocked me as well. So, yeah, it was just cool.”
Indi Hartwell recently joined TNA Wrestling, debuting last Sunday at TNA Rebellion 2025.
