wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Signs With WWE
September 13, 2019
Squared Circle Sirens reports that WWE has signed Australian independent wrestler Indi Hartwell to a developmental deal. She will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando next month. Hartwell is from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia and made her debut in 2016. She’s wrestled for SHIMMER, RISE and BattleClub Pro, as well as Australian promotions like Melbourne Cit Wrestling, Professional Championship Wrestling, Newcastle Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Australia, and Riot City Wrestling. She’s held titles like BCW Women’s Championship, Newy Pro Women’s Championship, RCW Women’s Championship, and WSW Women’s Championship.
