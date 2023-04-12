Indi Hartwell On Reuniting With The Way At NXT Stand & Deliver, Women’s Championship Win

Indi Hartwell recently talked about winning the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver and reuniting with The Way later in the show. Hartwell, who won the women’s ladder match at the WrestleMania weekend show to capture the title, talked about her experience on this week’s episode of The Bump. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reuniting with The Way after Johnny Gargano’s win: “That moment was one of the best moments I’ve had in WWE. I’ve been through so much with The Way. We’re like a family, we’re a family on TV but we’re like a family in real life.”

On seeing Candice LeRae after her NXT Women’s Championship win: “There’s no one else I would rather come back through the curtain to. She said she didn’t even cry when Johnny won his NXT Title, so that meant the world to me, and I didn’t think that I was going to get emotional but seeing her cry and get emotional made me emotional… [Candice] never got to win the “NXT” Women’s Championship but I know that she’s living through me.”