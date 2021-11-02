Indi Hartwell Recalls Joining The Way In WWE NXT, Talks Faction’s Creative Freedom

In a recent interview with Fightful, Indi Hartwell discussed joining The Way in WWE NXT, The Way’s creative freedom with their storylines, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Indi Hartwell on joining The Way and wishing she could have teamed with Candice LeRae for longer: “I don’t really remember. [At] one of our last shows at Full Sail, we had a battle royal and I had to save Candice a few times. I got told then I was going to be put with Candice, but I didn’t know really what it was leading to and I didn’t know it was going to be a group. We did the bit where I bought them a TV and I didn’t even know that was happening until I was watching the show. I didn’t really get told. It kind of just came out of nowhere. I’m so glad that it did. Obviously, a lot of people thought it was a random thrown-together group, but as the months went on, people started understanding and we became your average family on TV.

“I wish that Candice and I could have tagged together for longer, but obviously, Johnny and Candice starting a family is one of the best things that could ever happen because I’m getting a little sibling. I wasn’t too worried because of the InDex storyline. We were all doing our own things, Austin getting called up to Raw, Candice getting pregnant, I had the stuff with Dexter and Johnny is always doing something. I wasn’t too worried but it was kind of bittersweet to see everyone kind of split off.”

On The Way’s creative freedom with their storylines: “We actually had a lot of input and I think that is thanks to Johnny because he is so well-liked and very very trusted backstage with all the writers and producers. The first skit I filmed with The Way was the Christmas special and that was my first time doing a skit with Johnny and Candice and I was very surprised to see that there was no script and we basically just sat there by the Christmas tree and were like, ‘I’ll say this, you say this.’ There was an outline, but there was never a script. Each time we did these skits, they were just so fun. I’m really gonna miss doing those skits with The Way. It gave me an opportunity to show my personality, same with Austin, and same with Dexter. Even though maybe you don’t think Dexter has a personality, those eyes say a lot.”