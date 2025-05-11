wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Thinks There’s an Eventual Path Back to WWE
– During an interview an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell discussed potentially returning to WWE at some point. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Hartwell on signing with TNA Wrestling: “It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching, and I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most.”
On a potential path back to WWE: “I’m only 28. I do feel like there is a path back to WWE, someday. I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there is a lot I didn’t get to do. It’s definitely something I can see happening.”
Indi Hartwell was released by WWE in November 2024. As previously reported, she recently signed with TNA Wrestling.
