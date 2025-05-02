Indi Hartwell Makes TNA Impact Debut, Says She Wants To Be ‘The Knockout’

Indi Hartwell made her first appearance on TNA Impact, announcing that she plans to be “THE Knockout.” Hartwell appeared on Thursday’s show after making her debut on TNA Rebellion and cut a promo in which she said she wanted to be more than someone on the roster and said she has a lot of history with the Knockouts roster, noting that she things are getting shaken up so she can sit on top of the roster.

Hartwell was announced at Rebellion as having signed with TNA.