Indi Hartwell Wins TNA In-Ring Debut On Impact

‘Indi Hartwell is 1 – 0 in her TNA career, picking up her first win on this week’s Impact. Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather on this week’s show in her in-ring debut for the company. After the match, Hartwell was cutting a promo when Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz interrupted, as you can see below.

Hartwell signed with TNA at Rebellion after her exit from WWE earlier this year.

Hurts Donut seals the victory & makes an IMPACT for @indi_hartwell in her debut! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/YdTMR8sonl pic.twitter.com/Pgs8pRm5vO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025