Indi Hartwell Wins TNA In-Ring Debut On Impact
‘Indi Hartwell is 1 – 0 in her TNA career, picking up her first win on this week’s Impact. Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather on this week’s show in her in-ring debut for the company. After the match, Hartwell was cutting a promo when Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz interrupted, as you can see below.
Hartwell signed with TNA at Rebellion after her exit from WWE earlier this year.
