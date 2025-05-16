wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Wins TNA In-Ring Debut On Impact

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indi Hartwell TNA Impact 5-15-25 Image Credit: TNA

‘Indi Hartwell is 1 – 0 in her TNA career, picking up her first win on this week’s Impact. Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather on this week’s show in her in-ring debut for the company. After the match, Hartwell was cutting a promo when Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz interrupted, as you can see below.

Hartwell signed with TNA at Rebellion after her exit from WWE earlier this year.

