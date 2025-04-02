Indi Hartwell & Tommy Dreamer Among Names Added To ACW Return To Poughkeepsie, NY

Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) is set to ignite the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, on Saturday, May 17th, with a stacked card. Headlining the event is a highly anticipated clash for the ACW Championship, as Richard Holliday defends his title against the controversial Matt Cardona.

The night will also crown the inaugural ACW Tag Team Champions, with The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), managed by Joel Gertner, battling Sent 2 Slaughter (Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan) in a brutal Steel Cage Match, officiated by Josh Shernoff.

Adding to the excitement, Indi Hartwell will make her ACW debut, promising to make a significant impact on the promotion. The event boasts a lineup of wrestling veterans and rising stars, including the likes of Danny Doring, Little Guido, Tommy Dreamer, Zack Clayton, Tiara James, Crowbar, Landon Hale, Vargas, and Tina San Antonio, ensuring a diverse and thrilling night of professional wrestling.