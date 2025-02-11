wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Reflects On ‘Weird Timing’ Of Her NXT Women’s Title Win

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indi Hartwell NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver 2023, and she recently looked back at the short-lived reign. Hartwell defeated Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton and Zoey Stark ion a ladder match to win the championship, and she talked about the win in an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“It was all really weird timing because I had just won the NXT Women’s Title three weeks before I got called up,” Hartwell recalled (per Fightful). “Before I won the title, I wasn’t really used much on TV. I was on Level Up. Even when I got told I was winning the title, I was like, ‘What?’ I think everything in the match, we were all confused because I was the last person they expected.”

She continued, “Three weeks later, I got hurt on NXT, and then the next week I got dropped into the main roster and had to relinquish the title. It was all very weird and I’m not sure what the game plan was. I am grateful that I got called up before I got released and I got that year and a half experience on the main roster. It maybe put my stock up and that’s good for me.”

Hartwell was released from the company in October of last year.

