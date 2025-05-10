wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Wins Vacant Women’s Title At HOG Waging War
Indi Hartwell is the HOG Women’s Champion, winning the title at HOG Waging War on Friday. Hartwell defeated Miyu Yamashita to win the title at the event; the championship was vacated at the show, which led to the match where Hartwell picked up the win via a Full Nelson Facebuster.
Hartwell signed with TNA and made her debut for the promotion at TNA Rebellion.
