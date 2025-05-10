Indi Hartwell Wins Vacant Women’s Title At HOG Waging War

Indi Hartwell is the HOG Women’s Champion, winning the title at HOG Waging War on Friday. Hartwell defeated Miyu Yamashita to win the title at the event; the championship was vacated at the show, which led to the match where Hartwell picked up the win via a Full Nelson Facebuster.

Hartwell signed with TNA and made her debut for the promotion at TNA Rebellion.

.@SamLeterna's words ignite the @HOGwrestling Chicago crowd for the arrival of @indi_hartwell, ready to battle Miyu Yamashita!#HOGWAR is LIVE NOW with TrillerTV+ 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VfT3KaKwpE — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) May 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The commissioner is on his way to the ring to make a special announcement as it relates to the HOG Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/xPKulbZwZ3 — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2025