wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Wins Vacant Women’s Title At HOG Waging War

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indi Hartwell HOG Waging War Image Credit: Triller TV+

Indi Hartwell is the HOG Women’s Champion, winning the title at HOG Waging War on Friday. Hartwell defeated Miyu Yamashita to win the title at the event; the championship was vacated at the show, which led to the match where Hartwell picked up the win via a Full Nelson Facebuster.

Hartwell signed with TNA and made her debut for the promotion at TNA Rebellion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, Indi Hartwell, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading