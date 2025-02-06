Indi Hartwell Would Consider Reunion With Steph de Lander Outside of WWE

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Indi Hartwell said that she would consider reuniting with Steph de Lander now that both of them are out of WWE. The two were briefly together on the NXT brand before De Lander was released in 2022. Hartwell was let go last year.

She said: “I would consider joining up with Steph. Steph and I, we tagged together in Australia, we tagged together in NXT. Unfortunately, that got cut short, out of our control. But now it’s all in our control.“