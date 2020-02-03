wrestling / News
WWE News: Indian Fan Gets Randy Orton Tattoo, The Bella Twins Post Video About Pregnancies, Tickets For WWE’s Return To Japan On Sale in March
– WWE Now has posted a new video in which a fan from India gets a tattoo of Randy Orton.
– The Bella Twins have posted their own video, in which they discuss their dual pregnancies.
– Tickets for WWE’s return to Japan go on sale on March 21.
