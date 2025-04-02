Indie Act Backstage At AEW Dynamite

The AEW Dynamite taping in Peoria, Illinois, has drawn attention due to the presence of a prominent independent wrestling tag team. Fightful Select, through Sean Ross Sapp, has confirmed that Violence is Forever, consisting of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, are backstage at the event.

Violence is Forever has established itself as one of the most highly regarded tag teams on the independent circuit, known for their intense and hard-hitting style. Sources indicate that their involvement at Dynamite is primarily for “extra work.”

Both Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku have prior experience working with AEW, having appeared at previous tapings.