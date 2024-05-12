Several Indie Companies Reportedly Interested In Jinder Mahal Following WWE Exit

Jinder Mahal reportedly has interest from several independent companies following his WWE release. Mahal was among the WWE releases in mid-April following WrestleMania 40, and Fightful Select reports that a number of top indie promotions plan on reaching out to him for bookings.

The site notes that GCW, Black Label Pro and AIW have all expressed interest in Mahal and that there is also interest in him overseas and Canada. It was noted that the Bollywood Boyz’ regular indie presence has helped matters.

Mahal’s no-compete clause with WWE is expected to be up in July.