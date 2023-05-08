Indie Promoter Scotty Campbell Resigns From Tennessee Legislature After Harassment Investigations

A NewsChannel 5 report indicates that Scotty Campbell resigned from his position in the Tennessee General Assembly last month, where he had previously served as vice chair of the House Republican Caucus. Campbell is also known as a promoter for the independent wrestling promotion Besides the Ring from Mountain City, TN (per PWInsider).

The resignation occurred just hours after Campbell was confronted by NewsChannel 5 after being found guilty of sexual harassment of interns by an ethics subcommittee. The original report had noted that one intern was protected by the expenditure of “potentially thousands of dollars,” including relocating her from an apartment building where she and Campbell both had apartments to a downtown hotel for the rest of her internship along with shipping her furniture back to her home in another part of Tennessee. Officials in the legislature would not say how much had been paid out, citing it as confidential.

Campbell reportedly suffered no negative consequences from the legislature after the ethics investigation, and his wrestling connection wasn’t reported at the time. He was also noted for being among those having voted to expel three of their Democrat colleagues for taking part in a demonstration against gun violence recently. You can watch the complete story from NewsChannel 5 below.