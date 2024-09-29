Indie Promotion Blk Girlz Wrestle Doesn’t Hold Advertised Event, Blocks Talent On Social Media

Independent promotion Blk Girlz Wrestle advertised an event called The Blk Out for today, but when fans showed up, there was no event. It’s not even that the show was cancelled, there were no signs an event was ever scheduled to take place. As a fan noted on Twitter, the Eventbrite page doesn’t show a cancellation. However, the Instagram page now goes to a completely unrelated person. The promotion has yet to give any information.

Maya World, one of the wrestlers booked for the show, noted that she was blocked by the promoter.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry this happened. I was blocked on Instagram by the BlkGirlzWrestle promoter & had no communication or ANYTHING regarding this show. not sure about the other girls but I got pretty screwed over and was forced to drop a title at a different show without even an apology.”

I was sitting quiet for a long time regarding the @BlkGirlzWrestle tournament even though I asked multiple times “should we say something about this?” I didnt consider the fans who had probably bought tickets to see that show which is selfish of me so I’m sorry! I texted the page multiple times asking for updates and making sure everything was good with the show. I don’t usually agree to shows so far in advance but bc of story accepted this booking back in March. Because I agreed to it so far in advance, I wanted to honor the booking and the show im at right now (That i was champion at) took their title off of me since I wasn’t supposed to be here on this date. I was already speculating if this show was actually happening just cause I had a feeling something was off. Fast forward while in Jamaica, one of the tournament participants texted a friend I was with, who was also in the tourney. “Did the BlkGirlzWrestle page block you also?” we all checked our Instagram, and realized we were all blocked. he even used to follow my personal IG and when I texted him on there asking what’s going on and why did he block my account he blocked my personal IG also LMAOOOOOOO This is NOT a laughing matter fr cause people actually lost money for this & I’m so sorry to y’all I really hope y’all can get it back. I’m sorry for not speaking up sooner. I lost money as well as possible future bookings but I wanna thank @TPWTexas for being so understanding.”

