Indie Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien Passes Away

Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien (aka SPO), noted for his work on the independent circuit, passed away yesterday. In response, a number of those in the industry took to social media to pay their respects, which you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of SPO. He will be missed.

💔💔 R.I.P. Sean Patrick O’Brien

R.I.P. Sean Patrick O'Brien aka SPO. He taught us to always tell our friends we love them. The definition of "team player". We will love you forever.

We were going to announce another match today, but it doesn’t feel appropriate knowing our friends and family are grieving the loss of referee SPO. Today, we’re striving to be like SPO.

Tell your people you love them.

Take the photos.

Support indie wrestling. pic.twitter.com/NovTykEgfP — SUMMIT Pro (@SummitProIndy) March 18, 2023

The entire NAP team puts their thoughts out to the family, friends, and fans of Sean Patrick O'Brien. Sean believed in what we were doing from day 1 and his support was unbelievably helpful in establishing who we are. We love you SPO, fly high.

We are all so very sorry to hear about the passing of Referee SPO or as I always called him, "Man Bun" Such a great guy. Loved his daughter so much. He will be greatly missed by the entire community.