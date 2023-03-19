wrestling / News

Indie Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien Passes Away

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: ICW No Holds Barred

Referee Sean Patrick O’Brien (aka SPO), noted for his work on the independent circuit, passed away yesterday. In response, a number of those in the industry took to social media to pay their respects, which you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of SPO. He will be missed.

