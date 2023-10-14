Indie Wrestler Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Fan After Show

An independent wrestler has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a fan after an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling show. FOX 59 in Indiana reports that Michael R. Keihn, Sr. aka Kreepy the Clown, was arrested on Tuesday after a show in Muncie, Indiana.

According to court documents, a 34 year-old autistic fan was at the show with his caretaker and was being “loud and boisterous” during the show. That caused “some persons in the area next to him to get angry.” After the show, Keihn then allegedly attacked the fan while leaving the show, elbowing him in the back of the head and saying, “You wanna call someone a bitch, call me a bitch!”

The fan apparently struck back and hit Keihn in the face with a soda can. The fan’s caretaker tried to get involved but was blocked by others, who allegedly told him to “let them finish the fight.” At one point, Keihn allegedly stood over the downed fan and yelled at him to not to call “my son a f****t, you r****d.” A witness told Keihn to stop and was told to “just leave.”

A representative from IPW said that Keihn admitted to being involved in the fight and said the victim antagonized him. The rep told police that Keihn has been fired from future events over the situation.

The victim is said to have suffered a broken nose and several cuts across his face and forehead. Keihn has been charged with one count of battery and, if convicted, faces between one and six years in prison.