Indie Wrestler Byron Wilcott Reportedly Shot and Wounded in His Home

– KTBS.com reports that independent wrestler Byron Wilcott, aka Big Daddy Yum Yum (h/t Fightful), was shot at his home earlier on Saturday morning at 6:30 am in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. Wilcott is still alive and reportedly received non-life threatening injuries in the abdomen, wrist, and thigh.

Wilcott called police to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and reported that he was shot at his home. Wilcott later informed deputies that he was inside at the front door and going to his car when he heard several gunshots. The case is still under investigation.

Later on, WildKat Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement on Byron Wilcott: