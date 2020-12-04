Indie Wrestler Owen Travers Arrested In Connection to Sex Crime Against Juvenile

Indepenent wrestler Owen Travers has been arrested in Las Vegas in connection to alleged sex crimes committed against a juvenile. According to PWInsider, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced that Travers, real name John Washington, was arrested on November 25th following an investigation which revealed Washington may have had access to additional victims.

Travers is a known quantity on the independent scene and has worked enhancement matches for WWE and Impact Wrestling. He had been a regular for Future Stars of Wrestling recently but the site reports that he was cut off by the promotion months ago due to rumors of a legal issue. His last match for the company was on March 15th.

Traves has been charged with several counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 16, lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and lewd acts committed by personal over 18 with a child 14-15 years of age. He has a court date scheduled for December 17th. The LVMPD announcement notes:

“Anyone who may have been a victim of Washington or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.