Indie Wrestling Event Shut Down in Florida Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

An independent wrestling show in Florida was shut down partway through over the weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Wrestling Inc reports that Fighting Evolution Wrestling’s ReeferMania 6 at Wynnwood in Mami, Florida was shut down two matches into the event on Saturday night.

The shutdown happened as The Headbangers were about to come out for the third match. The shutdown was due to the show being over capacity, according to the report; capacity was 200 due to the restrictions but at the time of the shutdown there were 400 in attendance with more coming in.

The company’s next event, ReeferMania 7, will take place in April and at a larger facility. Some of the matches for this weekend’s show, as well as some vendors, were outside of the arena.