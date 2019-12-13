IndieMania Competition Will Allow Wrestlers To Win Spot In RetroMania Video Game

A new competition called IndieMania has been announced, which will allow independent wrestlers to win a spot in the upcoming video game RetroMania Wrestling. Here’s the press release:

“IndieMania” to allow independent wrestlers chance at being added to “RetroMania Wrestling” video game

Collegeville, Pennsylvania — Retrosoft Studios, LLC is pleased to announce “IndieMania,” a chance for independent professional wrestlers from around the globe to be included as a playable wrestler in the upcoming release of RetroMania Wrestling. The game is set to release on the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in early 2020.

As something that has never been done before for a professional wrestling video game, IndieMania will consist of a five round tournament featuring 32 independent wrestlers from around the world. Nominations will be open from December 6th through December 15th.

Independent wrestlers currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Ring of Honor (ROH) are not eligible to participate. The full details of IndieMania will be made available on RetroManiaWrestling.com.

The independent wrestler who is chosen as the victor of IndieMania will join a game roster of professional wrestlers that includes Hawk and Animal of the Road Warriors, Tommy Dreamer, Johnny Retro, Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, Austin Idol, Zack Sabre Jr., and the bWo.

RetroMania Wrestling is the official sequel to the 1991 arcade hit “WrestleFest,” and boasts flashy 2D sprites, amazing backgrounds, and the fast-paced arcade style action that fans of professional wrestling from all over the world can truly enjoy. The winner of IndieMania will be announced on Wednesday, February 5th, which will also include the unveiling of their in-game character sprite. RetroMania Wrestling is scheduled to release in early 2020.

